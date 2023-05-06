HOUSTON (KIAH)—Swimming can be intimidating to anyone new to the water. That’s why swimming lessons can help ease some of that anxiety and make a safer environment. According to Sportingferret, swimming classes give kids an opportunity to learn new skills and provide growth through new social experiences.

Studies show that swimming is a great form of exercise. It can create strong muscle development, motor skill development and coordination. Swimming is considered a lower-impact activity than most sports and other sports. With childhood obesity escalating, swimming lessons can help reduce the risk. More exercise can also create other health benefits such as better mental health.

Can be a relaxing form of exercise

Relieves stress

Improves balance and posture

Increases flexibility

Great way to cool off on a hot summer day

Here are a few swim lessons offered across the Houston area: