HOUSTON (KIAH) — Due to an emergency with the city sewer line located near Best Friends in Houston at 901 Pinemont Drive, six adorable kittens are in need of temporary foster homes. Best Friends is asking that the community to open their hearts and four homes to the six kittens from now until Monday, December 11.

Fostering is critical when it comes to lifesaving work and can help animals thrive in new environments outside of a shelter and further prepare them for their forever home. It also gives animals the opportunity to see that people can be kind, food is available and that they have a warm, safe space to sleep. It also makes room for other animals in need at the shelter to get a second chance.

To help foster these cute kittens, please give Best Friends Animal Shelter a call at 281-899-8348.