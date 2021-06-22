A home built on the site of John Wayne Gacy’s former Chicago house (not pictured) has sold for $395,000, according to multiple reports. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) Aceable, the mobile-first education platform, today announced the winners of its 2021 Best Real Estate Offices Awards which recognize and honor real estate brokerage offices in Texas who provide exemplary service, not only to their buyers and sellers, but to their agents as well.

“As real estate educators, we at Aceable understand we play a critical, but partial role, in our students achieving their career dreams. To truly be successful it’s imperative that our well-prepared students find a real estate office that provides the agents with the resources they need to grow and thrive in this exciting and challenging profession. Therefore, to help our students and others in the industry, we felt it was important to identify those real estate offices that best support the growth and success of agents.” Blake Garrett, Founder and CEO of Aceable

Aceable searched the state of Texas to find the brokerages with the best reviews, greatest online growth, and appearances in industry publications.

“The real estate market in Texas, and beyond, is as competitive as ever. This red hot market not only makes real estate agents essential, but makes finding one with proper education and training even more critical; especially in a state like Texas where real estate markets are known for their stability and upward trajectory.” Laura Adams, Senior Real Estate Analyst at Aceable

The inaugural award winners are divided into eight categories based on office size (Overall, Mid-size, Large and Largest); and location (Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio)

Best Real Estate Offices in Dallas-Fort Worth:

• Allie Beth Allman & Associates

• Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty

• Century 21 Judge Fite

• Century 21 Mike Bowman – DFW

• Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Dallas/Fort Worth

• Ebby Halliday Real Estate Inc.

• JP and Associates REALTORS

• Keller Williams Dallas Preston Road

• Rogers Healy and Associates

• Ultima Real Estate