Best states for singles this Valentine’s Day

HOUSTON (CW39) Valentine’s Day is days away and if you’re single, dating during the pandemic is tough. But for many of you living in certain states, including Texas, you may be in luck!

The website WalletHub just ranked all 50 states from the best place for single people to the worst.

The rankings are based on 27 factors including the percentage of single adults . . . the gender ratio . . . online dating opportunities . . . drink prices . . . restaurants per capita . . . affordability . . . online dating safety . . . and how few Covid restrictions they have.

Based on all that, the top 10 states for single people are: Florida . . . Texas . . . Pennsylvania . . . Wisconsin . . . New York . . . Illinois . . . California . . . Ohio . . . Michigan . . . and Missouri.

And the 10 worst are: New Mexico . . . West Virginia . . . North Dakota . . . Hawaii . . . Arkansas . . . Delaware . . . Kentucky . . . Wyoming . . . Alaska . . . and Mississippi.