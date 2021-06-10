Best & worst states for jobs, Texas ranks middle of the road

Late night internet addiction or working late man using laptop computer in the dark

HOUSTON (CW39) – We’re now getting a look at the best and worst states for for Jobs in 2021, according to the personal-finance site WalletHub.

The website compared all 50 states using 35 different indicators. Those included job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality. The survey also looked at things like employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.

Texas came in the top half landing at 19th. South Dakota and Nerbraska topped the list.

Here is where Texas ranked in some of the key factors:

40th Job Opportunities

28th Employment Growth

3rd Monthly Average Starting Salary

39th Unemployment Rate

9th Median Annual Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

47th Avg. Length of Work Week (in Hours)

36th Avg. Commute Time (in Minutes)

33rd Job Satisfaction

12th COVID-19 Positive Tests in the Past Week per Capita

To read the full report head over to Wallethub.