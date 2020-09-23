Beta impacts flooded Greens Bayou where two tow trucks were rescued Wednesday morning

Shannon LaNier talks with a tow truck driver who has to be rescued… along with another tow truck.

HOUSTON (CW39) – Though most of the inner city rain is gone, with Beta moving east, many areas remain under water. The “Bayou City” flooded, and every bayou was impacted in our area. The way it works: Bayous have to recede before neighborhoods do. Bayous, including Greens Bayou, have yet to recede, impacting drivers this morning.

CW39’s Shannon LaNier was on scene all morning with a look at the area, there overflow from Greens Bayou is still covering roadways on the east side of town. Here’s a look!

East side residents say the water comes up all the time and did flood the street. Homes did not flood however, which was good news.

Connect with Shannon LaNier on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The City of Houston as well as all local public officials warned drivers not to move through flood waters.

This morning shortly before 9:00am, Shannon LaNier was on scene when a tow truck rescuing another driver, needed to also be rescued. Here’s a look at that scene.

CW39 Meteorologist told us more most of the morning about water levels in the Greens Bayou area.

Shannon was also there when the tow trucks were rescued. It took an hour for tow trucks to get the others out. He also talked with a resident who’s seen this before.

If you’re ever towed, you’re advised to call police to track where your vehicle was towed to.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!