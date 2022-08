HOUSTON (CW39) If you’re planning for the big Amazon Prime Days sales, you aren’t alone. Retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy are doing the same, to get some of your cash too.

At the same time, the tech industry is seeing some changes, when it comes to layoffs for its employees. And the TSA is finding more guns in the first 6 months of 2022.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Business Expert Jane King from the NASDAQ, about all of these stories below.