HOUSTON (CW39) If you or your family loves riding a bicycle, you know the fun you can have being outdoors and exploring your community, on your own wheels at any age. Well this weekend, bike enthusiasts can take that ride on the road and head to Galveston Island, for a big bicycle lovers event!

From Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, Thousands of bicyclists will gather at Moody Gardens for the” Island Rideout and Bike Expo” event around Galveston Island.

It’s an exciting time, as Moody Gardens transforms into a bicycle enthusiast’s dream. An 18-mile Rideout on beautiful Galveston Island is the main even. Then you can check out the Bike Expo featuring the latest gear and presentations by the pros.

So check out the schedule below.

Where: Moody Gardens

One Hope Boulevard

Galveston, Texas 77554

Weekend Schedule:

Friday, August 26:

7 p.m. – Friday Night Pub Crawl (begins at Island Bicycle Company)

Saturday, August 27:

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Bike Expo and Bike Show (Moody Gardens Expo A)

6:30 p.m. – Island Rideout (18-mile ride out beginning at Moody Gardens West Lot)

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. – VIP Party at Palm Beach

Sunday, August 28:

8 a.m. – Breakfast with the SE Bike Pros (Moody Gardens Hotel Ballroom)

For more information,. go to the Moody Garden’s link here .

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.