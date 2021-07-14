Bill Cosby wants to be paid for his time behind bars

CW39

by: Ashleigh Banfield,

Posted: / Updated:

(NewsNation Now) — Bill Cosby could be getting a payday for the amount of time he served in prison after the Pennsylvania high court vacated the comedian’s conviction.

“We feel that he’s owed a lot of money,” said Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt. “Mr. Cosby was given an unwanted two-year and ten-month vacation that he never ask for. His constitutional rights were abolished, his due process was stripped away from him.”

Wyatt pointed to a proposal that Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf introduced for his 2021-2022 budget that would pay money for wrongful convictions.

“He’s due millions and millions of dollars. As Mr. Cosby said to me today, ‘I feel that this district attorney and Judge Steven O’Neill and Kevin Steele [Montgomery County district attorney] should resign effective immediately.”

Wyatt said he didn’t have a specific amount of money that Cosby should receive but said they are “looking into different routes.”

