Bill Cosby working on documentary, tour plans: reports

CW39

by: Jen Steer,

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW)– Bill Cosby, who was released from prison last week, is already making new career plans.

Cosby served more than three years after being found guilty of drugging and molesting a woman at his mansion outside of Philadelphia. A court decision found the 83-year-old was unfairly prosecuted because the previous district attorney promised he wouldn’t be charged for the accusations.

He was arrested in 2015 and in a court deposition, admitted to offering Quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with. More than 60 other women came forward to say they were also violated by Cosby.

Cosby wants to return to touring with speaking appearances and standup comedy, his representative told TMZ. The site also reported he is working on a five-part documentary series about his life and prison time.

He also writing a book.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

National advisories, rainy 10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Rainy 10-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

3-day rain potential - Carrigan Chauvin

State of the State February 1, 2021

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Tropical Storm Elsa latest - Carrigan Chauvin

Rain chances, highs Wednesday - Star Harvey

California wildfire update

3-day rain potential - Adam Krueger

SkyTracker Key West, FL - Adam Krueger

Houston's 'Beat the Heat' program - Star Harvey

Oregon excessive heat deaths

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Tropical Storm Elsa - Adam Krueger

TS Elsa dumps rain on Cuba - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Maury's 88th

US Coast Guard Video: Hawaii cargo jet rescue

JULY 2ND DROUGHT STATUS

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss