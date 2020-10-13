Binge watch horror films for $1,000

HOUSTON (CW39) Are you a horror movie fan? Then the team at CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com have a unique offer for you! If you can watch 24 hours of horror films for 24 hours straight on Halloween night, you could have a chance at snatching up $1,000.

Only one horror super fan gets to have this money-making Halloween. So if you have what it takes to be scared straight for 24- hours, you are invited to apply.

You can find the job application form and all the information needed to share this with your readers in the official job posting on our website. Access the job application and FAQ’s here.