BISSELL Pet Foundation to bring Holiday Hope to homeless pets
HOUSTON (CW39) — BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to bring holiday hope to homeless pets across the country with its Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event on Dec. 9-13. BPF will support nearly 170 shelters by offering reduced-fee pet adoptions! Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope will take place at shelters in 34 states — including the Houston Humane Society.
BPF requires that adoption fees do not exceed $25. County licensing and microchip registration fees may apply.
All adoptable pets are required to be microchipped and spayed/neutered to prevent future pet homelessness.
Since 2016, BPF has helped 40,550 shelter pets find forever homes. If you’re unable to adopt at this time, consider a donation by clicking here.
