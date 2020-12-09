BISSELL Pet Foundation to bring Holiday Hope to homeless pets

Tell Dish to Keep CW 39 Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to bring holiday hope to homeless pets across the country with its Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event on Dec. 9-13. BPF will support nearly 170 shelters by offering reduced-fee pet adoptions! Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope will take place at shelters in 34 states — including the Houston Humane Society.

BPF requires that adoption fees do not exceed $25. County licensing and microchip registration fees may apply.

All adoptable pets are required to be microchipped and spayed/neutered to prevent future pet homelessness.

Since 2016, BPF has helped 40,550 shelter pets find forever homes. If you’re unable to adopt at this time, consider a donation by clicking here.