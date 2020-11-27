Black Friday Deals & Disappointments

HOUSTON (CW39) — For many shoppers, Black Friday looks a little different this year. Most are staying home to shop on-line, some are venturing out in the rain to find a deal and others spent the night outside, in a line, just to go home empty handed. CW39’s Shannon LaNier visits a GameStop location to find customers upset that there were not enough of one of the hottest gifts in town. Watch…

Luckily, there were a few people that left GameStop with a PlayStation 5 or Xbox. At least 50 other people in this location’s line were left with nothing but broken hearts. Still no word from Sony, Microsoft or GameStop on when more game consoles will be available. However, watch the next clip to find out where some of the best deals in town are… on other items.