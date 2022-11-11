Members of Black Girls Do Engineer along with Founder and CEO Kara Branch

Black Girls Do Engineer is a non-profit organization working to develop 6- to 21-year-old girls in all areas of S.T.E.M. The organization provides mentoring, personal growth regimens, and guidance on career paths. The goal is to advocate for 2 million Black-American girls to pursue S.T.E.M. careers by the year 2050.

CONFERENCE DETAILS:

•DATE: Saturday, November 12th

•TIME: 9a.m.-1p.m.

•LOCATION: Greentown Labs Houston

For more information, visit https://blackgirlsdoengineer.org email info@blackgirlsdoengineer.org