HOUSTON (KIAH) – Friday is Black Heritage Day at the Houston Rodeo and Houston rapper Bun B is set to make history as the headline for the H-Town Takeover concert. That’s just one of many things on the list of events.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have announced more artists for Bun B’s H-town Takeover. Those artists include LeToya Luckett, Lil Flip, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Baby Bash, H-Town, and more. The new acts will join the five previously announced artists and Bun B for their RODEOHOUSTON debut performance, March 11, 2022, for Black Heritage Day.

The concert starts at 6:45 p.m. at NRG Park. Tickets are available and prices start at $20 plus a $4 convenience fee when you purchase online.

Friday’s events also include over 3,000 cheerleaders performing on the “Stars Over Texas” stage at NRG Park. In addition to, good food, bands, choirs, dance, teams, cheerleader teams, fine arts groups. Committee members say it’s a chance to show creativity.

The events roll over into Saturday, March 12, 2022, for the Black Heritage Committee Gala from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center Downtown.

