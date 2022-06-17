HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Juneteenth HBCU Alliance hosts its inaugural golf tournament to celebrate the June 19th holiday.

The purpose of the event is to raise money for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the area. While also honoring Juneteenth weekend.

Dozens of Alumni from Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern University, Southern, and a number of other HBCU came to play in the tournament.

One of the sponsors for the tournament is General Order No. 3 (GO3), a new Black-owned vodka company. The product is set to launch the same weekend.

The founders say 8.65 percent of all the vodka proceeds go to historically black colleges.

“From a historic standpoint, those are the orders that General Granger read on June 19, 1865, in Galveston that free the slaves. So that ended slavery in the state of Texas,” said Rob Lockett, Co-Founder, and CEO of GO3 Vodka Company.

Prairie View Alumni and Founder, Rob Lockett says the abbreviation “GO3” stands for General Order No. 3 which marks when the people of Texas were informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the executive of the United States, all slaves are free.

Prairie View A&M is partnering with the GO3 Vodka Company for a weekend of events to celebrate the Juneteenth weekend.

The scholarship benefit concert is Saturday, June 18, 2022, featuring Wale, Lucky Daye, and Chrisette Michelle to give back to Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M.