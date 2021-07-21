BLOOD DONORS NEEDED! MD Anderson experiencing blood shortage for cancer patients

A health worker holds a blood sample at the COVID-19 area of the Microanalisis Integral Laboratory in the Versalles Clinic, on June 25, 2020 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) The MD Anderson needs the community’s help replenishing their blood bank! They are experiencing a shortage for cancer patients, especially type O. Also during the summer many regular blood donors aren’t available, so they need Houstonians to step up to the plate and donate.

The blood bank encourages people to visit their website, register and signup for an appointment online or by calling 713-792-7777.

We're facing a critical blood shortage — and you can help.



Schedule an appointment to donate blood or platelets for our cancer patients today: https://t.co/v56qiNoiSf. #EndCancer pic.twitter.com/r2CJmmiiC7 — MD Anderson Cancer Center (@MDAndersonNews) July 21, 2021

The MD Anderson Blood Bank is located at 2555 Holly Hall Street. Appointments are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No walk-ins will be permitted due to social distancing precautions.