BLOOD DONORS NEEDED! MD Anderson experiencing blood shortage for cancer patients

HOUSTON (CW39) The MD Anderson needs the community’s help replenishing their blood bank! They are experiencing a shortage for cancer patients, especially type O. Also during the summer many regular blood donors aren’t available, so they need Houstonians to step up to the plate and donate.
The blood bank encourages people to visit their website, register and signup for an appointment online or by calling 713-792-7777.
The MD Anderson Blood Bank is located at 2555 Holly Hall Street. Appointments are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No walk-ins will be permitted due to social distancing precautions.