BLUE ALERT: Update in attempted capital murder of sheriff deputy, deputy identified

Posted:

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in the shooting of one of their deputies Monday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Deputy Breanton Chitwood attempted a traffic stop at the Jolly Truck Stop. As he walked up to the vehicle he was shot but recovered and returned fire at a white Cadillac sedan.

According to Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde, Chitwood’s bullet-proof vest caught the bullet and is expected to but okay.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the Cadillac and said a man with a blue cap was the driver. The license plates on the vehicle are stolen and plate numbers are FXJ-1334.

In a Facebook live video, Sheriff Lyde was bedside with Deputy Chitwood.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 award for any information leading to an arrest. A fresh 48 has been issued so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest will receive an additional $500.

Sheriff Lyde has also committed to match that award amount for any information that leads to an arrest.

