HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are on scene at Hermann Park where a body has been found in a park pond.

CW39’s Seth Kovar was on scene reporting on cold weather when the story broke Monday morning and was already first on scene.

It was around 9 a.m. when police arrived on scene. They have confirmed that there is a body in the water and are working on getting the body out of the water. No details about the person are being disclosed at this hour.

