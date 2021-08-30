Bojangles closing all company-owned locations for 2 days: Here’s why

Bojangles, based in North Carolina, explained in a press release that the company has decided to treat employees to a “well-deserved break” on those two days. (Bojangles)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Bojangles is planning to close its company-owned restaurants for one day each in August and September.

Bojangles, based in North Carolina, explained in a press release that the company had decided to treat employees to a “well-deserved break” on those two days.

“We appreciate everything our dedicated team has done for Bojangles this past year,” said Jose Armario, Bojangles CEO, in a press release. “From navigating a global pandemic to adjusting to new safety measures to picking up shifts for those unable to come in for work, we’ve asked, and they’ve delivered. But this hasn’t been easy, and we know many people are physically and emotionally drained, so we hope these extra two days off will provide rest and refreshment.”

Bojangles’ employees, however, will not get paid for those days off, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement, the chicken and biscuit chain encouraged its thousands of employees to use the upcoming closures — on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 — as an opportunity to “rest and recharge.”

Responding to subsequent questions to the Associated Press, a company spokesperson said many staff have been working overtime lately and the company would offer employees opportunities to work additional hours if they chose.

Bojangles overall has approximately 760 system-wide restaurants in 14 states, but the closure will only impact company-owned eateries. Over 270 locations (listed here), employing about 8,000 crew members, would be affected.

