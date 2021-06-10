Border crossing briefly closes over concerns of a migrant group incursion

CBP deploys barriers at Paso del Norte Bridge until group of recently expelled migrants disperses

A “Happy travels” sign hangs at the start of the Paso del Norte bridge where commuters leave Ciudad Juarez and enter El Paso, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S immigration authorities on Wednesday deployed barriers to prevent a large group of recently expelled migrants from attempt a mass re-entry at the Paso del Norte port of entry.

The maneuver provoked a brief traffic disruption around 1 p.m. at the busy border crossing between Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso. The brief standoff resolved without further incident.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said concern stemmed from “a large group of recently expelled migrants continued to congregate near the border line, posing a security risk for a group incursion.”

The group dispersed and CBP removed the barriers at the top of the international bridge. Traffic was suspended for about 20 minutes, though the overall incident lasted about an hour.

