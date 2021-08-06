Border wait times spike as El Paso schools resume in-person classes

CW39

CBP: Crossing border for education purposes is legitimate under non-essential land travel restrictions

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border commuters have experienced higher-than-normal wait times at pedestrian ports of entry this week, coinciding with the in-person return to classes in El Paso.

Wait times nearly doubled on Monday morning, going from the customary 55-minute wait to 95 minutes, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Since then, traffic volume has decreased, but CBP managers are monitoring traffic flows and adjusting staff during peak periods.

This photo provided by Reporte De Puentes shows students who live in Juarez waiting in line to cross into El Paso at 6:15 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2021, at the Ysleta Port of Entry.

“CBP officers working at the ports of entry did note higher than normal traffic Monday morning in both the pedestrian and vehicle lanes. Monday morning is typically a busy period, however, with the beginning of face-to-face instruction at multiple area school districts volumes were higher,” CBP said in a statement.

Images shared on online platforms Thursday morning show dozens of young people and some adults packed shoulder in the pedestrian walkway of the Ysleta-Zaragoza International Bridge. The crowd appeared headed toward the U.S. inspection areas.

At the Paso del Norte International Bridge, KTSM witnessed young people with backpacks walking toward El Paso before sunrise.

“It’s good they’re going to be able to be with the teachers, who are the ones who really help them (learn),” said a parent who declined to give his name.

“They are happy to be able to go, even though they’re worried about what (people) are saying about the pandemic possibly coming back and the new strains,” said a mother who saw her children off from the Mexican side of the bridge.

The U.S., Mexico and Canada have been observing non-essential travel restrictions since March 2020. The restrictions remain in place at least through August 21.

CBP said crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to attend school is an exemption to the restrictions. Specifics including all exemptions to the travel ban can be found here.

Border Report reached out to various school districts regarding their policies on students from Mexico and is awaiting a response. School districts typically only require a verifiable address within the district for any student to enroll.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Texas COVID-19 wave climbing

National COVID-19 update - Sharron Melton

Back To School drive - Sharron Melton

Weather | When to expect the warmest day of the year - Star Harvey

NOAA Hurricane outlook, Tropical climatology - Carrigan Chauvin

Space Center Houston's Astronaut days - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast for August 5, 2021 - Star Harvey

Border van crash, Splashtown reopens, COVID latest, US infrastructure

6am Satellite and Radar - Carrigan Chauvin

ICYMI - KTRK news at 9PM on CW39 Houston

Atlantic Developments

Hurricane Updates

Gardening Forecast

Star Harvey Wednesday Weather

Star Harvey 7 day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Eviction, economic relief programs

Migrant transportation, Cuomo sex investigation, Texas Dems - Sharron Melton

Mystery Wire - Werewolves, Dogmen, UFOs in English forests

Days until ... Fall, Halloween, Labor Day, Back to School - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

Don't Miss