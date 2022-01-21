HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The METRO Police Department have a new honorary officer. Ten-year-old Devarjaye (DJ) Daniel was sworn by the Department at METRO’s Administration Building in downtown Houston this week.

DJ, who is battling terminal brain and spine cancer, is on a mission to be sworn in by 100 law enforcement agencies. He proudly accepted his official badge from METRO Chief of Police Vera Bumpers.

“We appreciate you wanting to be a part of our organization,” said Chief Bumpers. “Just know we are committed to praying for you every day. With God, all things are possible.”

Daniel’s father, Theodis Daniel, said his son’s admiration for law enforcement began during Hurricane Harvey when his family sought refuge at the George R. Brown Convention Center. During their stay, Daniel said his family experienced acts of kindness from three police officers stationed at the center.

“The officers would always hand out snacks to DJ and his siblings,” said Daniel. They took him under their wings during those tough days. DJ always remembered their kindness it’s something he never forgot.”

Almost 40 MPD officers were on hand as the fourth-grader was also given his very own MPD uniform and specially-made shadowbox, as well as a pin from the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Executives. Chief Bumpers also included a personal note of encouragement.

MPD is the 47th law enforcement agency to swear in DJ as an honorary police officer.