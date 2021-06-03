Boy shot after dad takes him on paintball ‘drive by,’ homeowner fires back with real gun

CW39

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Thinking his home was under attack, a Florida homeowner says he shot and wounded a 10-year-old whose father had driven him to participate in a drive-by shooting with a paintball gun.

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.

Williams has been charged after he “acted recklessly by agreeing to conduct a drive by paint ball shooting,” an Opa-locka police report obtained by the Miami Herald reads.

According to a police report, the homeowner mistook it for gunfire and fired back.

The child was further injured in the confusion and run over by the van. Williams is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

WSVN reports that the child is expected to recover.

It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney who could comment on the charge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Prep Tips

70% rain chance for the Thursday afternoon - Adam Krueger

Mystery Wire - "Emperor Of Death Row"

"Prepare and Protect," A Hurricane Special - CW39 Houston

7- Day forecast NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Star Harvey

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Promo Hurricane Special

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC TAKE OFF

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC "MURPH"

adam pushup

Trinity River at Liberty near major flood stage

Charmed cast tells all

Don't FRYday

2021 Memorial Day NO WAIT WEATHER forecast - Star Harvey

Houston Weather - Feeling like mid 90s today - Adam Krueger

Houston Weather - 2021 Memorial Day weekend and 10 day forecast

Tornado Safety - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss