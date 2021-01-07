Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston launches campaign for frontline workers

HOUSTON (CW39) The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston (BGCGH) is launching a public service campaign to show their appreciation for frontline workers who continue to do what it takes to provide critical services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BGCGH is partnering with Kroger, TDECU and Clear Channel, who is putting up billboards along busy freeways to show their gratitude for frontline workers. The billboards and signs read “Thank You for Keeping Kids Safe,” and feature drawings of a teacher, janitorial worker, police officer, firefighter, doctor and a Boys & Girls Clubs staffer, as well as Blue, the official Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston mascot.

“Frontline workers are key to the recovery process during the pandemic by keeping the community safe, treating those who are sick and educating and caring for children and teens,” says Kevin Hattery, President and CEO of Boy & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. “We wanted to publicly salute all of the people in these service professions, including our own Club Directors and youth development staff who have worked so hard to keep our programming going and providing a safe haven for our members, ages six through 17.”