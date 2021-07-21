Breakdancing in the Olympics? It’s happening in 3 years

CW39

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

As the world’s eyes turn to Tokyo this week, some athletes have their sights set on the next summer Olympics: Paris 2024. That’s when breakdancing will debut as an official Olympic sport.

Dancers say they are waiting to see the International Olympic Committee’s effect on the sport and how the qualifying process will work.

On a recent morning in New York City, three of the world’s top competitive break dancers talked about their hopes of competing in the Olympics.

Dancer Fabiano Lopes, 33, is from Paraná, Brazil. Better known to his 500,000 Instagram followers as B-Boy Neguin, Lopes discovered breaking nearly 30 years ago when he caught snippets of b-boys doing windmills on television. He hopes to compete in the 2024 Olympics but realizes he can’t foresee his body condition in three years. He coaches other dancers and looks forward to the games as either a contender or a coach.

Break dancer Kateryna Pavlenko, 26, from Kharkiv, Ukraine, dances under the name B-Girl Kate. She says breakdancing has always been competitive since its earliest days of dance battles. She looks forward to seeing it elevated on a world stage in 2024.

Break dancer Victor Montalvo, 27, of Victor Montalvo, says he was inspired to breakdance by his father and his father’s twin, who used to perform in their native Mexico. Montalvo dances as B-Boy Victor.

Breakdancing videos on YouTube and social media garner millions of views.

Montalvo says that’s where he learned that people were breakdancing around the world in unique ways, so it’s a natural fit for the modern Olympics.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Governor Abbott signs anti-fentanyl legislation into law in Houston

30-day temperature recap & 7-day forecast

Sunrise and today's forecast - Adam Krueger

"Stargirl" August 10 on Cw39

Weather | Child car deaths, a closer look at car VS. Air temperature - Star Harvey

Sunrise and Air quality is an Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

1 month rain recap - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston athlete schedule for Japan 2020 - Sharron Melton

New '311' call center for Houston - Sharron Melton

Weather | Recap lack of heat and abundance of rain for the last 30 days

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

Billionaire Rivals Lead Humanity Into Space - Mystery Wire

HEATED EXCHANGE - Fauci, Paul dispute over vaccinations - Sharron Melton

Shelter in place issued in LaPorte Wednesday morning - Hannah Trippett

National air quality index, advisories & smoke forecast - Star Harvey

Weekend lake and river levels - Carrigan Chauvin

Infrastructure debate, life expectancy shorter - Sharron Melton

Download the CW39 app

Tropics update, Saharan dust - Adam Krueger

Best time for fishing - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss