Firefighter injured in explosive fire at west Harris County construction site

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) A firefighter was injured in the massive west Harris County fire that destroyed a construction project early Wednesday morning.

9am Harris County HAZMAT team just arrived on scene for clean up of any chemicals involved in the massive blaze. Hot spots keep popping up as well. Fire

8:20am Officials detail the water supply issues on scene to get the fire under control. Concerns about the apartment complex south of the blaze was a concern early on.

CW39 Houston hears from officials on scene about all the fire units involved. as well as the fuel tank still burning at this hour.

CW39’s Shannon LaNier was on scene as firefighters battled the massive blaze. Here are the latest details about the ongoing scene.

8am Here’s a look at the first official interview captured by CW39’s Shannon LaNier.

A 3-alarm fire is still burning at two four-story buildings. About 14 minutes in, the building was fully involved. It was unoccupied. The firefighter injured was treated by EMS on scene. The cause is under investigation. Explosions were also reported on scene. Watch for more details!

Fire officials say the fire erupted at an apartment complex under construction located at Partnership Way and Grand Circle Blvd near the Katy Freeway and Hwy 99.

Fire fighters on scene and are reporting high heat and smoke a lot of debris in the area. They are also waiting for water service officials to increase water pressure in the area, so they can get the fire under control.

We are following this scene and CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett has your alternate routes if you driving through the area.

7am – Massive Fire Traffic Alternates

On scene: Harris County ESD 48 officials say a call came in at 6:18a.m. about a massive fire in west Harris County.

CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is also following weather conditions affected by smoke in the area. Here’s a look at the radar.

Photo by Shannon LaNier

Photo by Shannon LaNier

Photo by Shannon LaNier

Video fromCW39’s Shannon LaNier

Photo courtesy: Claudia Ortega

Photo by Shannon LaNier



7am – Massive fire – Smoke Showing Up on Radar

This is a breaking story. Keep checking back for new details.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!