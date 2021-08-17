BREAKING: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Gov Greg Abbott during a news conference (AP Photo/LM Otero)

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, the governor’s office announced in a release.

“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative,” the release says.

Gov. Abbott is tested daily for COVID-19, the release says.

The release says the governor “is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.”

This story will be updated with more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

$100 incentive to Harris County residents who get vaccinated now through August 31

Fred and Grace Damage Overview

Fred and Grace Damage Overview

Back To School Events

Gulf Coast Team Coverage

Man survives tree falling on car in Panama City, FL

Weather | Tracking Tropical Storm Grace - Adam Krueger

Weather | 48-Hour rain track - Carrigan Chauvin

TROPICS UPDATE | Fred, Grace and local 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Parents React: Despite TX Gov. ruling, mask mandates remain

FLOOD UPDATE - How to find your towed vehicle - Sydney Simone

48-Hour rain forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking severe weather in Texas, NM, Haiti

National Weather Alerts, TS Fred, Storm Surge, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin

Deadly Haiti earthquake over the weekend

Tropical Storm Fred, local 7-Day forecast, Western wildfires - Carrigan Chauvin

Headlines for August 16, 2021 - Sharron Melton

More districts go Back To School Monday August 16, 2021

Tracking The Tropics- Grace and Fred

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 8:00 AM show

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss