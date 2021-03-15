Brenham ISD students participate in Houston Rockets Read Nation Community Program

HOUSTON (CW39) — Nearly 100 Brenham ISD students at Krause Elementary took off their Cub green and exchanged it for Rockets red.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Five classrooms had the opportunity to participate in the Houston Rockets Read Nation Community Program — which aims to create a nation of students who love to read, and hope to do it one book and one child at a time.

Students were seen smiling, attentive, and enjoying the storytelling and performance theater presentation delivered by the organization.

Students also received t-shirts, books, and items from Whataburger in Brenham.