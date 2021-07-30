Broadway will require audiences be vaccinated, wear masks when shows resume

CW39

by: Mark Sundstrom,

Posted: / Updated:

When curtains rise again on Broadway in September, fans will need to show proof of vaccination or the results of a negative test at the time of entry. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

LATEST VIDEO

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

Doggie Daycare Sweepstakes

GRILL FORCAST 8 AM SHOW

STAR 7 DAY 8 AM SHOW

Morning sunrise time lapse, 3-day rain potential, local weather - Adam Krueger

Improving drought conditions - Carrigan Chauvin

Topo Chico shortage nationwide - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Mosquito weekend forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee arrested - Sharron Melton

Texas Star Grill Shop weekend grilling forecast - Star Harvey

Weather headlines for July 30, 2021 - Adam Krueger

110° Highest heat index across the region - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 29, 2021

Tropics, August areas of origin - Adam Krueger

Bootleg fire footprint - Star Harvey

106° feels like temperatures today - Adam Krueger

NEW YORK (WPIX) – When curtains rise again on Broadway in September, theatergoers will need to mask up and show proof of vaccination.

The owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require audiences be fully vaccinated, on top of all performers, crew members and theater staff, for all performances through October 2021, the Broadway League said Friday.

Fans will need to show proof of their vaccination at the time of entry into the theater with their ticket.

Exceptions are being made for children under 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, as well as people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. These guests must still provide proof of a negative COVID PCR test taken within 72 hours of showtime or a negative antigen test taken within six hours of the performance.

Masks will also be required for all guests inside the theaters except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

The news comes after it was announced that all of the Broadway shows’ cast and crew would need to be vaccinated and undergo regular testing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss