Brother of Panthers QB is arrested Mecklenburg Sheriff on California assault and robbery warrant

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The social media star and brother to one of the Panthers quarterbacks was arrested on Friday by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for assault and robbery, records show.

According to the sheriff’s report, Benjamin Hayes Grier, 21, was arrested on Friday around 2:30 p.m. by deputies and faces multiple charges including felony conspiracy, common law robbery, and assault causing serious bodily injury. The incident stems from an outstanding warrant based out of Encino, California. He was issued a $17,500 bond.

The younger brother of Panthers backup quarterback Will Grier, Hayes has become a high-profile social media personality making a name for himself with viral videos and millions of online followers.

Training camp has begun for the Panthers in Wofford, South Carolina. In what turned into a rocky season for the Panthers last year, Grier did not see any action and currently is vying for a roster spot and trying to avoid being released. The Panthers head into training camp with three quarterbacks: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Grier.

Grier was drafted by Carolina in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and played and started in two games his rookie season. Grier played at Florida before transferring to West Virginia in college. He is currently in the third year of a four-year, rookie contract.

