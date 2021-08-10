Brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French

CW39

by: WGN Web Desk, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — Two brothers have been charged in the fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French, the department announced Monday night.

Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer (two counts), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. 

Eric Morgan, 22, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.

Photo from 2019 of Emonte Morgan (left) and updated photo of Eric Morgan (right). (Chicago Police Dept.)

Police said that a third female passenger in the car has not been charged due to a lack of evidence.

Emonte Morgan has a criminal record. He was previously charged with minor traffic offenses, including leaving the scene, operating a vehicle without a license and driving uninsured. He was also charged with battery and theft in 2019.

Chicago police officer Ella French was killed Saturday night during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Her partner remains hospitalized. Chicago Police Dept. Superintendent David Brown said the wounded officer is in critical condition but is “incrementally improving.”

“We will never forget the true bravery she exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others,” the police department said of French in a Facebook post.

According to police, the Chicago officers had stopped the vehicle with the Morgan brothers and the unidentified female passenger inside over expired plates. The occupants inside the vehicle opened fire towards the officers, leading to an exchange of bullets.

“There’s one reason that this happened. One reason. These two offenders killed Ella French and tried to kill [the second and third officer] there,” Brown said.

“I won’t entertain finger-pointing at anyone or anything else,” he added. “They need to be fully held accountable for her murder.”

One of the Morgan brothers was struck by gunfire and was initially transported to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

Both brothers are due in court Tuesday.

The news comes after federal prosecutors on Monday charged a Hammond, Indiana, man with purchasing and then illegally supplying the semi-automatic handgun to one of the Morgan brothers. Jamal Danzy is accused of buying the weapon from a licensed gun dealer in Hammond, knowingly transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident and knowingly disposing of a firearm to a convicted felon, Brown said at the press conference.

