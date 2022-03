HOUSTON (KIAH) The family of actor Bruce Willis is releasing information about a diagnosis that will retire him from acting. His daughter Rumer Willis posted on Instagram around 11 a.m., a message to fans of the “Die Hard” actor.

The following is the message posted by Rumer Willis:

To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.

Love,

Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn Rumer Willis Instagram profile