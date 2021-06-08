Burger King takes shot at Chick-Fil-A, will donate money from new chicken sandwich to LGBTQ organization

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Burger King has taken a shot at Chick-Fil-A during Pride month and will donate money from its new chicken sandwich to the Human Rights Campaign, the world’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization.

On Thursday, the company tweeted that 40 cents from every “Ch’King” sandwich sold in the month of June will be donated to the Human Rights Campaign. The company will donate up to $250,000.

the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights!



during #pride month (even on Sundays 👀) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch'King sold 🏳️‍🌈 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 4, 2021

Burger King also took a dig at Chick-Fil-A by saying money will be donated, “even on Sundays” — a day Chick-Fil-A is closed.

Chick-Fil-A has come under fire in the past for donating money to anti-LGBTQ organizations. In 2019, the restaurant chain said it would no longer donate to those organizations.