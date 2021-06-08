Burger King takes shot at Chick-Fil-A, will donate money from new chicken sandwich to LGBTQ organization

CW39

by: Kevin Accettulla,

Posted: / Updated:

File photo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Burger King has taken a shot at Chick-Fil-A during Pride month and will donate money from its new chicken sandwich to the Human Rights Campaign, the world’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization.

On Thursday, the company tweeted that 40 cents from every “Ch’King” sandwich sold in the month of June will be donated to the Human Rights Campaign. The company will donate up to $250,000.

Burger King also took a dig at Chick-Fil-A by saying money will be donated, “even on Sundays” — a day Chick-Fil-A is closed.

Chick-Fil-A has come under fire in the past for donating money to anti-LGBTQ organizations. In 2019, the restaurant chain said it would no longer donate to those organizations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Get our 7AM Newsletter - Adam Krueger

HOT pattern for much of U.S. - Adam Krueger

Time lapse of CW39 SkyTracker

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC forecast - Star Harvey

Tornado Touches Down in Colorado

Weather Highs Today - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

9PM NEWS EVERY NIGHT ON CW39

Bless you!

UT Researchers attempt to sold "space junk" problem

Storm Surge Danger

Remembering Tropical Storm Allison

10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

A look at the Tropics

Working in the weather- Lifetime Fitness

Nice for now... More rain on the way - Star Harvey, Hannah Trippett

Destination Texas: Camp For All - Shannon LaNier

JBS resuming production after cyber-attack

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss