HOUSTON (KIAH) — Burns Original Bar-B-Que has opened their second Bistro location inside Shadow Creek Kroger in Pearland. Their partnership with Kroger started in 2019 where Burns debuted their signature Bar-B-Que sauce.

The new Pearland location offers a limited menu consisting of sandwiches, sides, and family packs that customers can purchase to-go or dine at the store’s seating area.

The selection also includes favorites such as brisket, links, turkey, ribs, chicken boudin, and monster potatoes, along with sides such as mac n cheese and baked beans. The new Shadow Creek location is open weekly, Wednesday-Sunday 11AM-8PM.

Courtesy: Burns Original BBQ

During the Pandemic, Burns hosted weekly pop-ups at various Kroger locations where they sold Bar-B-Que sandwiches, chips, and drinks. The success of their pop-ups led them to open their first Bistro in Kroger last summer. Burns made history as the first Black-Owned Restaurant in Kroger.

Since 1973, Burns Original BBQ has been selling barbecue to the Acres Homes community in Houston.