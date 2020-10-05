Buying Cars Online… Pros -vs- Cons

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, there are a ton of incentives available, but should you be buying that car online or in person. To help answer that question CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke with The Car Coach, Laruen Fix, from The Car Coach Report.
Connect with Shannon LaNier on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!
Pros To Buying Cars Online
- Do More Research
- Communicate With Dealer
- Never Leave Home
Cons To Buying Cars Online
- Don’t Create Relationship
- No Local Contact
- Can’t Test Drive
Pros To Buying Cars In Person
- You Can Test Drive
- Great For Local Economy
- See Trim Levels In Person
- Harris County leads the state in number of train collisions
- Last chance to submit your claim in Apple’s $500 million iPhone slowdown settlement
- Last day to register to VOTE in Texas
- ‘Kissing the Coronavirus’ erotica novel goes viral; author writes book after losing job
- Newsfeed Now: Questions over Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis; Tracking Delta in the Gulf