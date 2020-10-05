Buying Cars Online… Pros -vs- Cons

CW39

by: , @MrShannonLanier

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, there are a ton of incentives available, but should you be buying that car online or in person. To help answer that question CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke with The Car Coach, Laruen Fix, from The Car Coach Report.

Pros To Buying Cars Online  

  • Do More Research  
  • Communicate With Dealer  
  • Never Leave Home  

Cons To Buying Cars Online  

  • Don’t Create Relationship  
  • No Local Contact
  • Can’t Test Drive  

Pros To Buying Cars In Person  

  • You Can Test Drive  
  • Great For Local Economy  
  • See Trim Levels In Person

