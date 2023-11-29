HOUSTON (CW39) — Music has been known to soothe the soul. Well, it’s also opening up doors for act-risk kids in the Houston area and Diaz Music is right at the forefront of doing just that. CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with the founder of the Institute and several students who take part in the program, and what that means to them.

Then, listen to the incredible sounds of this wonderful group of students showcasing what they’ve learned, and playing here at CW39!