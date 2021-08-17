California non-profit gearing up to help Afghan refugees

Posted:

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN-AUGUST 17: Thousands of Afghans rush to the Kabul International Airport as they try to flee the Afghan capital of Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 17, 2021. (Photo by Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Jewish Family Service of San Diego (JFS) reports it is preparing for an increase of refugees from Afghanistan to be resettled in the San Diego area.

For years, JFS has been very involved in resettling refugees who became special immigrant visa (SIV) recipients.

The agency says the State Department is “prioritizing many cases to be assigned to JFS with little more than 24 hours’ notice before arrival, though all have prior connections – whether family or friends – to the San Diego region.”

Through a statement, JFS said that during the 2019-2020 federal fiscal year, it assisted 129 refugees and Special Immigrant Visa new arrivals from more than a dozen of countries, including Afghanistan. And that so far this year, it has resettled 76 refugees and SIVs.

As for the current situation in Afghanistan, JFS claims it does not have an estimate as to how many refugees from that part of the world will arrive in the near and long term.

