California parents find sex offender in 5-year-old’s bedroom, use duct tape to restrain him: sheriff

CW39

by: Katelyn Stark, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A registered sex offender was arrested early Tuesday morning in Stanislaus County, California after allegedly crawling through the window of a young child’s bedroom.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, around 5 a.m., a Grayson homeowner caught a man prowling around his house on Charles Street.

Instead of leaving, the sheriff’s office said the man took a screen off one of the home’s windows and got inside a 5-year-old’s bedroom.

The sheriff’s office said the child’s father stopped the man and used duct tape to tie him up until law enforcement could arrive.

Sheriff’s office officials identified the suspect as 39-year-old Daniel Diaz, a Turlock resident and a registered sex offender.

At the time of the break-in, law enforcement believed Diaz may have also been under the influence of a controlled substance.

He now faces charges on suspicion of child endangerment, home invasion, peeping, prowling and loitering. His bail has been set at $150,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

