California teen and his mother arrested in connection with murder of girl, police say

CW39

by: Kellie Helton,

Posted: / Updated:

Booking photo of 42-year-old Maria Gonzalez provided by the Fresno Police Department.

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old boy and his mother have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl earlier this year, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the teen was arrested Friday for the murder of 14-year-old Breana Gomez on Jan. 3. The boy’s mother, 42-year-old Maria Gonzalez of Fresno, was also arrested as an accessory to murder for her alleged involvement after the fact.

Just after 1 a.m. on the day of the murder, officers received a report that two people had been shot. When they arrived on scene, officers found Gomez and a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both teens were rushed to local hospitals, where police say Gomez passed away from her injuries.

The 15-year-old boy was listed in critical condition and ultimately survived his injuries.

During an investigation into the murder, detectives learned Gomez was leaving a house party in the area with a group of friends just before the shooting.

The suspect and his mother were booked into the Fresno County Jail and Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus following their arrests.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Morning weather headlines for August 10, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

School bus rules and forecast - Hannah Trippett, Carrigan Chauvin

Walmart hiring drivers and techs - Sharron Melton

Back To School megafest - Sharron Melton

Local heat index, California Dixie fire update - Carrigan Chauvin

COVID-19 update - Sharron Melton

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, local heat index - Carrigan Chauvin

Coming up Tuesday August 10, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Mayor's Back To School fest

Back To School latest - Sharron Melton

Weather headlines - Carrigan Chauvin

Eye on Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

Rain in 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Perseid Meteor Shower - Carrigan Chauvin

Dixie fire continues to burn

Bus Stop forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast heat index for August 9, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Black smoke flares from building fire on Sand Island Access Road on Oahu

Simone Biles Returns Home to Spring, TX

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss