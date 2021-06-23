Calling all DIY lovers! Here’s your chance to win some cash

HOUSTON (CW39) Do-it-yourself also known as “DIY” projects grew in popularity amid the pandemic. For some, the results have been stellar but for others, these projects didn’t quite pan out.

If you consider yourself a DIY expert, you have a chance to win $1,000 through Workshopedia’s DIY: Home Improvement Masterpiece Photo Contest. Contestants can showcase photos of their best home DIY projects for a chance to win the cash prize.

If you’re wondering what counts as a DIY project, it must be a home or garden project that you completed yourself. It could be a shelf, an outdoor shower, a planter, you name it! Workshopedia welcomes highly creative, stylized photos of anything you’ve built or created for your or someone else’s home or yard.

For the photo contest, either snap a new picture of a project in your home or send them an existing photo from your camera roll.

Contestants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply. Also, contestants may only submit one photo per person for this contest.

To enter the contest, click this link. The deadline for contest submissions is Friday, July 16, 2021.