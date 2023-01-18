HOUSTON (CW39) – If you were asked to spot the signs of human trafficking, could you do it? Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin interviews the CEO of United Against Human Trafficking to break down the importance of bringing awareness to this topic. January is human trafficking awareness month. We never want to provoke fear onto individuals with topic of this matter, however, knowledge is power when it comes to being safe and free.

The mission of United Against Human Trafficking

To end human trafficking through preventing exploitation, educating the community, and empowering survivors.

Check out the upcoming Overcomer Open Mic Night . Here survivors tell stories through spoken word, poetry, singing!

Further events around the city can be found on our website at https://uaht.org/events/.

If someone is interested in our programming or needs help they can call us at 713-874-0290, or the national hotline at 888-373-7888.