Cancer patients in need of blood donations amid critical nationwide shortage

The Food and Drug Administration has lifted its lifetime ban on accepting blood donations from men who have had sex with men.

HOUSTON (CW39) –  The MD Anderson Blood Bank is encouraging the public to donate blood this Memorial Day holiday.  They’re experiencing a critical shortage of blood for their cancer patients.  This comes amid the ongoing nationwide shortage for Blood Banks. 

Anyone interested in participating can schedule an appointment at mdandersonbloodbank.org or by calling 713-792-7777.  The appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Memorial Day at the MD Anderson Blood Bank located at 2555 Holly Hall Street.  The facility will not take walk-ins due to social distancing precautions.

