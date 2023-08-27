A judge gave a 30 year prison sentence to Logan Sheffield, 34, this week for the 2018 murder of one of his employees at a car wash

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An ongoing argument between employer and worker led to a murder at a Jersey Village apartment complex.

Now the man behind the gun knows his punishment for shooting and killing Chalyn Dwight Stewart, 25, in July of 2018.

Logan Sheffield, 34, pled guilty to the crime in May just before his trial was set to start.

A judge gave him a 30 year prison sentence this week.

It’s unclear what Sheffield and Stewart — a former employee of Sheffield’s at a car wash — were arguing about, but it drove Sheffield to grab his gun and force a friend to drive him to the apartment complex where Stewart was working on a car.

When he got there, the argument resumed, and Sheffield shot and killed Stewart in front of several witnesses.

Sheffield then forced his friend to drive him away from the scene as Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to investigate.

He was arrested days later.

“Trying to solve a disagreement with a gun is one of the reasons gun violence is out of control,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “This defendant left the scene to go get a gun, and then he came back and started shooting, leaving the victim’s grieving family to pick up the pieces.”

Assistant District Attorney Lara Hogue said Sheffield’s friend will not face charges for driving him to and from the murder scene, because he did so under duress.