Caretaker charged with murder after woman’s body found entombed in concrete

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – A caretaker in North Carolina has been charged with murder after the woman in her care was found entombed in concrete, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Goose Creek, S.C. resident Elizabeth Carserino, who is also known as Elizabeth Freeman, was arrested Saturday by local and state law enforcement.

The body of Lynn Keene, 70, was found ‘entombed’ in concrete in her home’s basement. An autopsy report resulted in the ruling of her death as a homicide.

She had been reported missing by family members a week prior, deputies said. Keene’s car was missing and an investigation began. Officers with the Cherokee Police Department located Keene’s car locked with the keys inside.

Investigators soon identified Keene’s live-in caretaker Elizabeth Carserino as a person of interest and a search began. She had already been wanted on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft, and identity theft.

Carserino is being held under a secured $1.625 million bond.

