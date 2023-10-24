HOUSTON (CW39) – If you have a ‘fear of missing out’, then NOT being in Houston this weekend will be terrifying! October 31st falls on a Tuesday this year, pushing all of the costume parties, cookoffs, and festivities to this weekend, October 28th/ 29th.

Before we get into the weekend picks: Boo Zoo is available now through Halloween!

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Plan extra time and patience for parking, especially on the weekend. This is a great family friendly event, and it is no secret. All ages will enjoy Zoo Boo with Instagram worthy photo opps on every corner.

Catch a glimpse of Carrigan’s trip to Zoo Boo 2023 on her Facebook page here: https://fb.watch/nTxlvqaez8/?mibextid=cr9u03

DON’T FORGET: Dress up! Costumes will be worn by zoo goes of all ages. Family themed costumes and matching Halloween pajama sets were spotted this past Sunday. Need costume inspiration? How about dressing up as your favorite zoo animal?

Saturday – October 28th

‘Sampling the City Bike Tour’ to Monitor Air Quality in Galena Park and Jacinto City

8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Participate in helping our community collect information about air quality! Start your day with a good workout and feel accomplished for your mileage and the data that you recorded. The 7-mile bike ride will lead participants through notable areas, including community parks, refineries, industrial zones, dredge sites, and community air monitor locations. Find out more about this event in the article below!

Strut your pup at Memorial City Mall to help Citizens for Animal Protection

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Bring your pups out to Howl-O-Ween for a dog walk and costume contest at The Square at Memorial City Mall. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin will be a guest judge for this FREE event! Will her own rescue dog Stratus make an appearance? Show up to find out! For more information click HERE.

WAR OF THE WANGS

1 – 5 p.m. From dogs to CHICKENS! Who has the best wings in H-Town?

Everyone is getting excited for the 2nd Annual War of the Wangs! Summer House, a really great local charity that helps so many will receive funds from this event. Need another reason to sign up – $1,000 goes to the first prize winner!

Onion Creek will supply the wings. A full day is planned at Onion Creek. There is the Wing Cook Off, Chicken Costume Contest, Halloween Pub crawl, and Live music from Hard Luck Revival.

In addition to that, Chile from the Rod Ryan Show on 94.5 the BUZZ will be on hand from 1-4 p.m.! You can get your tickets or sign up your team by clicking on the link below, or going to Onioncreek.com. We hope to see you there!

Check out last year’s event HERE! Mayor Turner even joined in on the chicken-filled afternoon.

For tickets and info go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-war-of-the-wings-tickets-703187200847?aff=oddtdtcreator

Sunday – October 29th

Houston 10K and Half Marathon

6:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. For the first time ever the 10K and Half Marathon have SOLD OUT! Being out with Houston Striders training in preparation for this race is a sure way to make friends and PRs. This is a great group to run with if you are in need of motivation, a safe setting, or wanting to push yourself. Running with others has always been more enjoyable for Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin the sense of community makes every stride just a little less painful!

WATCH: CW39 LIVE THIS THURSDAY as members of the Houston Striders speak about the upcoming race, how they are preparing, road closures, and how you can get involved! We will also go over the Halloweekend Forecast for all the runners!

Houston Dynamo Playoff Game – Calling all soccer fans!

5 p.m. Mark your calendars! The first home match for the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs is this Sunday at Shell Energy Stadium. TICKETS: HoustonDynamoFC.com