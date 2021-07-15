CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Elderly Pastor mugged outside SW Houston church after returning from bank

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is turning to the public to help them identify and locate an aggravated robbery suspect.

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at around 1:20 pm, investigators say the pastor arrived at his church, located at a shopping center at the 11200 block of Beechnut, in Southwest Houston. Authorities say that before arriving at his church, he stopped by his bank in order to withdraw money, which was placed in an envelope that he had in his front shirt pocket. He approached the front door to the church, an unknown male suddenly appeared and grabbed the envelope containing the money from the shirt pocket, according to police. The suspect then ran to a black four-door Audi and sped off from the scene.

Church pastor becomes victim of an aggravated robbery (elderly) – bank jugging outside of a church on May 26 at a shopping center at the 11200 block of Beechnut. If you recognize this suspect/vehicle, please call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. See story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx pic.twitter.com/JqXBSdYKba — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) July 13, 2021

Suspect description: Black male, 5’10 to 6’0, 250 pounds, black shirt and black pants.

Vehicle description: Black older model Audi four-door with dark window tint.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.