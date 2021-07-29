CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect robs man at gunpoint at West Houston ATM

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released ATM surveillance video in hopes someone will come forward with information on an armed robbery in West Houston.

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:20 pm, according to investigators, the victim was withdrawing money from an ATM while in his car at the 11500 block of the Westheimer, in West Houston. He stated that an unknown man suddenly appeared while pointing a handgun at him and demanding his money. Investigators say, the victim complied with the suspect and gave him the money from the ATM and when the suspect looked away, he took the opportunity and sped off. The suspect then took off from the location, running towards apartments at the 2500 block of Woodland Drive.

 Suspect description: Black male, in his late 20’s, around 6’0″ in height, dark complexion, slender build, with short dreadlocks going to his neck. 

Call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS with any information this case.

