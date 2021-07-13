CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspects wait for woman in West Houston bank parking lot after making large withdrawal

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department have released surveillance video from a recent robbery in hopes someone with information on this case will come forward.

On Monday, June 7, 2021 at around 3:45 pm, the victim pulled into a bank parking lot at the 2300 block of State Highway (SH) 6, in West Houston. According to investigators, the victim exited her vehicle and walked into the bank. As she was walking inside, a dark colored Infiniti G35 pulled into the parking lot, drove next to the her car, and then backed into a parking space in front of the bank and waited for the victim to leave the bank. Once she was done at bank, she walked back to her car, at which time the dark colored Infiniti pulled out of the parking space and followed her to her vehicle, according to HPD. The Infiniti then pulled into the parking space next to the victim and an unknown male got out of his car and immediately broke the passenger window and took the woman’s purse from the front passenger seat. The suspect then sped off from the scene.

Suspect description: Black male, 5’11 and green and white shirt.

Suspect description: Dark colored Infiniti G35.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.