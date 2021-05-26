CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman followed from bank then jumped as she walked into North Houston restaurant

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police are warning the public about some dangerous suspects who targeted a woman that was leaving a bank in North Houston.

On Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1:53 pm, investigators say the woman was walking into a restaurant at the 900 block of Tidwell, in North Houston. She told police that she was approached by a man, who grabbed her purse, and then dragged her on the ground for several feet until she let it go. The suspect then got into a black Kia four-door sedan and sped off from the scene, which was also followed by a white Dodge Charger, according to investigators. The woman told police that she had just come from a bank at the 2800 block of Woodridge and believes that she was followed by the suspects.

Victim followed by suspects in 2 cars from bank at the 2800 block of Woodridge to the 900 block of Tidwell on Apr. 29. Once the victim arrived, suspect forcibly takes her bag containing the money that she had just removed from the bank. See full story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx. pic.twitter.com/hRzOIWZLBw — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) May 25, 2021

Suspect description: Black male wearing a white hoodie and black pants.

Vehicle descriptions: Black Kia four-door sedan with paper plate 45510R1

Vehicle #2: White Dodge Charger with paper plate 13217L8

NOTE: Both paper plates are fake plates and did not belong to either vehicles.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.