CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman followed from bank then jumped as she walked into North Houston restaurant

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police are warning the public about some dangerous suspects who targeted a woman that was leaving a bank in North Houston.

On Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1:53 pm, investigators say the woman was walking into a restaurant at the 900 block of Tidwell, in North Houston. She told police that she was approached by a man, who grabbed her purse, and then dragged her on the ground for several feet until she let it go. The suspect then got into a black Kia four-door sedan and sped off from the scene, which was also followed by a white Dodge Charger, according to investigators. The woman told police that she had just come from a bank at the 2800 block of Woodridge and believes that she was followed by the suspects.

Suspect description: Black male wearing a white hoodie and black pants.

Vehicle descriptions: Black Kia four-door sedan with paper plate 45510R1

Vehicle #2: White Dodge Charger with paper plate 13217L8 

NOTE: Both paper plates are fake plates and did not belong to either vehicles. 

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

holiday travel NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-730AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 630-7AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6-630AM 05262021

TIME LAPSE: Wednesday sunrise

Mystery Wire - Marilyn Monroe's Death

Lunar Eclipse Time Lapse of Super Flower Blood Moon

Water Vapor - Adam Krueger

Super Flower Blood Moon - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Futurecast - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Adam Krueger

Texas Drought Conditions

California Lake Fire Evacuations

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

National Safe Boating Week

Construction workers "Working in the Weather" - Carrigan Chauvin

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss